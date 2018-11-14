Twelve to represent Saint Lucia in Eastern Caribbean Golf Association Championship

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Golf Association is pleased to announce that 12 of its Members have been selected to represent Saint Lucia in the Eastern Caribbean Golf Association (ECGA) Championships in Anguilla.

The Players are:-

-Men’s Team: Romanus Inglis, Terry Verdant, Victor Charles, Mario Reyes (Team Captain)

-Senior Men’s Team: Cliff Alcide, McHale Andrew, Milton McKenzie

-Super Senior Men’s Team: Kent Glace, Brad Paul

-Ladies’ Team: Debra Ross, Marisa Groenewald, Joan Paul

The Team will be sponsored by the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Inc. (Golf is now an Olympic Sport), Diamonds International (who are supplying the Official Team Uniforms), Sandals Cap Estate Golf Club and the Saint Lucia Golf Association.

On Saturday 10th November Diamonds International, represented by Yaniv Gliksman, presented the team with their Team Shirts and Goodie Bags and wished them success.

Gliksman also announced that Diamonds International will be the named Sponsor for the Saint Lucia Golf Association Monthly Medals for 2019.

This is the first time since 2012 that Saint Lucia has been in a position to field a full team and Team Captain, Mario Reyes, advises that the players are very excited that they have been given the opportunity to represent their country in such numbers.

The 2017 Event was also scheduled to have been held in Anguilla but Hurricane Irma put paid to that plan and we are very fortunate that the island’s golf course and Cuisinart Hotel have recovered sufficiently to host the Competition this year.

Saint Lucia is due to host the ECGA Championships in 2021 and it is hoped that the Greg Norman Championship Course at the Sandals Cap Estate Golf Club will be in prime condition for this prestigious event.