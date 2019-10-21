Tupac Shakur arrested for attacking cops in Tennessee

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) — This arrest is bound to draw “Eyez.”

A man named Tupac A. Shakur — who is not the late rapper — was busted in Tennessee on Friday after allegedly lunging at cops with a knife.

Police officers in Johnson City were trying to arrest Shakur, 40, on a warrant from another department when he “attempted to turn towards [them] with a knife in his hand before being taken to the ground,” cops said in a news release.

A syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine were found on Shakur, cops said.

He was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $18,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, meth possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Shakur is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday.

He has the same name — down to the initial — as the Harlem-born rapper, whose 1996 album was called “All Eyez on Me.”

The rapper Tupac was shot dead in September 1996 at the age of 25.

