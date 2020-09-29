TUI Airways to resume flights to Saint Lucia

By SLTA

(PRESS RELEASE) — UK carrier TUI Airways begins its winter weekly direct flight from London Gatwick to Hewanorra International Airport on November 3, 2020.

Along with the four BA flights, the Tuesday departure increases ease of access from the UK with five flights a week. This comes at a time when Saint Lucia has been commended as one of the safest destinations for winter sun due to recording the lowest COVID-19 rates in the region.

The island has welcomed more than 8,500 visitors since reopening at the beginning of June, with the UK figures growing as confidence increases and airfares are attractively competitive. TUI flights are available from £400pp in November.

Minister of Tourism Honourable Dominic Fedee said “We are thrilled to be welcoming back our colleagues at TUI for another winter season. The weekly flight to Saint Lucia means that visitors have more choice and flexibility with their travel which is paramount in these challenging times.”

Entry requirements for UK arrivals include:

● Completion of online Pre-Arrival Registration Form

● Negative COVID-19 PCR test up to seven days before date of travel

● Rapid test will not be accepted upon arrival

● Nationals and residents must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a Government facility

Visitors must stay at COVID-19-certified accommodations

After screening at the airport, approved international visitors can enjoy their resort experience, by following the on-island protocols. They are required to stay on property for the duration of their stay but can take part in water-based activities and other COVID-19-certified tours at sites and attractions.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded 27 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

For more information about Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response, all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry, please visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.

( 0 ) ( 0 )