T&T’s COVID-19 count reaches 60

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 60.

The number was disclosed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at a press briefing in Port of Spain on Wednesday morning.

Deyalsingh said that 44 positive cases came from the cruise ship passengers, and that there was still “very limited exposure to community spread”.

A total of 370 samples have been tested as of this morning.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to wash hands regularly with soap and water or thoroughly clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses.

Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.

From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

 Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

 Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

o Dispose of tissue immediately after using

o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

 Avoid touching your face

 Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

 Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

 Practice social distancing o Maintain at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of illness

 Stay home if you are ill

It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and, where possible, limit their occupancy.

