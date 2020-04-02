Don't Miss

T&T’s 5th COVID death another elderly man

By Trinidad Guardian
April 2, 2020

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Mere hours after the Ministry of Health announced the nation’s fourth death from the COVID-19 virus came news yesterday morning of a fifth death.

In its daily update, the ministry said the virus had claimed the life of another elderly man who had a pre-existing medical condition.

The ministry did not offer any further details but the patient was from among those who were being treated on Tuesday as the total number of positive cases did not move from the overnight 89.

The ministry added that to date, 586 samples had been sent for testing.

On Tuesday night, an elderly woman who also had pre-existing medical conditions died at the Couva Hospital. She was the first female death.

The first three victims were all elderly men over 70, according to Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram.

