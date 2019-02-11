Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — TTPost’s managing director Richard Saunders died early yesterday morning after suffering a suspected massive heart attack while swimming at Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas.
According to reports, Saunders was in the water when he reportedly fell ill and got into difficulty. Lifeguards went to his assistance and brought him out the water. However, they were unable to revive him.
A video which was circulated on social media yesterday showed when Saunders was being helped out the water by lifeguards.
Colleagues, who were shocked by Saunders’ passing, yesterday described him as a hard-working man who was also easy to get along with. One co-worker said Saunders, who was also the former UWI Registrar, was also a bright man who had a vision in making the organisation second to none in the region.