(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — TTPost’s man­ag­ing di­rec­tor Richard Saun­ders died ear­ly yes­ter­day morn­ing af­ter suf­fer­ing a sus­pect­ed mas­sive heart at­tack while swim­ming at Mac­queripe Bay, Ch­aguara­mas.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, Saun­ders was in the wa­ter when he re­port­ed­ly fell ill and got in­to dif­fi­cul­ty. Life­guards went to his as­sis­tance and brought him out the wa­ter. How­ev­er, they were un­able to re­vive him.

A video which was cir­cu­lat­ed on so­cial me­dia yes­ter­day showed when Saun­ders was be­ing helped out the wa­ter by life­guards.

Col­leagues, who were shocked by Saun­ders’ pass­ing, yes­ter­day de­scribed him as a hard-work­ing man who was al­so easy to get along with. One co-work­er said Saun­ders, who was al­so the for­mer UWI Reg­is­trar, was al­so a bright man who had a vi­sion in mak­ing the or­gan­i­sa­tion sec­ond to none in the re­gion.