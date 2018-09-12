T&T quakes on Sunday not aftershocks from last month — SRC

(CMC) — The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) says the earthquakes experienced in Trinidad and Tobago over the last weekend were not related to the major 6.9 quake that rocked the country late last month, resulting in widespread panic, several buildings suffering structural damage and cars crushed by falling walls.

The SRC said that Trinidad and Tobago recorded two earthquakes on Sunday night, with the last with a magnitude of 4.2 occurring at 11:34 pm (local time) and felt in the capital, as well as south and east Trinidad.

“These earthquakes are not part of the aftershock sequence that began on 21st August with the magnitude 6.9 event. They belong to the normal annual earthquake activity expected from the complex fault systems north of Trinidad and in the Gulf of Paria and are, therefore, not, in and of themselves, indicative of anything more significant to come,” the SRC said in a statement.

It said that it should be noted, however, that an aftershock, from the 6.9 quake on August 21, in the magnitude range 6.1 to 6.5 can occur and be consistent with what is expected for that sequence, as the system settles.

“An important point to remember is that strong earthquakes, like the 6.9, are also a normal part of the activity pattern, as are those of even larger magnitude and those will also, one day, occur. We, therefore, should ensure that we are always prepared,” the SRC added.