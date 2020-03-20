Don't Miss
T&T police continuing search for missing businessman

By Trinidad Guardian
March 20, 2020

Wade Charles

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN)  – Police continue their search for Palmiste businessman Wade Charles, whose burnt rental car was found after he went missing on Tuesday.

Charles’ Block 7 neighbours were unaware of the disappearance. Most of them said they did not even know him. However, Guardian Media was told that he might have just moved into the community.

Investigators looking into a Charles’ disappearance learnt that he was one of five men held by Venezuelan authorities back in March 2014.

Charles, along with Dominic Pitilal, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisley was incarcerated for 32 months at the Sebin facility on suspicion of terrorism. They were released and returned to Trinidad in 2016.

According to a report, Charles, 45, was last seen leaving the Southern Medical Private Hospital along Quenca Street, San Fernando around 9.25 pm on Tuesday.

Police said he went to visit his wife, who is a patient at the hospital.

Investigators were told that he left driving a white Nissan Versa, registration PDS 7816, which he rented from Kalloos Auto Rental in Piarco.

Calls to his cell phone were unanswered and GPS tracking led investigators to a gravel road off the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Guaracara Refining Company, Pointe-a-Pierre, where they found his rented vehicle.

The car was gutted, but police were able to retrieve the registration plate, which confirmed it was the same car Charles rented. However, he was nowhere to be found. Police returned to the area yesterday with cadaver dogs but returned empty-handed.

The car was wrecked to the San Fernando CID for evidence processing.

The police have asked anyone with information that can help officers locate Charles is asked to contact the nearest police station.

Charles is approximately 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 230 lbs, has dark brown skin, heavily built physique, black, low hairstyle, short black beard and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a pair of long black pants and a pair of black shoes.

