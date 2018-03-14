T&T massacre: Man, woman, children killed

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A suitor who was rejected by school teacher Abigail Chapman is the man police suspect killed her and three others in a house in La Brea.

The bodies of Chapman, 35, her daughter Olivia, 16, Olivia’s friend Mickela Mason, 14, and Chapman’s landlord Michael Scott, 69, were found in a ground floor apartment of the three storey house on Tuesday night.

Police suspect the massacre happened on Monday night at the house at Khani Settlement.

The apartment belongs to Scott, a retired teacher, and tenanted by Abigail Chapman, who was a teacher at a Seventh Day Adventist school in Duncan Village, La Romaine.

In the basement of the house, Scott operated a woodworking business and employed several men.

Police say Mickela’s throat was slit. Chapman, her daughter and Scott were beaten to death.

Police believe the Chapman’s two other children, aged eight and 12, remained in another part of the house, unaware of what had happened.

A neighbour say he spoke with Scott on Monday morning.

Police were only called to the scene because Scott’s workers were unable to find him or reach him on the phone for all of Tuesday.