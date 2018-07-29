T&T: Magistrate’s sister executed by mistake

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – The twin sister of magistrate Carl Quamina was murdered by a gunman who sprayed her body with bullets on Friday night.

Carla Quamina, 55, of Greenwich and Sellier Street, Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was shot several times about the body in her living room and died instantly.

Police said the mother of five, an employee with Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, was in the upper floor of her home and had just come out the washroom when the gunman opened fire on her.

Eyewitnesses reported that some men were liming at Quamina’s home when a lone gunman approached them. Two of the men ran into the house to evade the gunman, who pursued them inside. One of the two men being pursued jumped through the window of the house and hid outside, while the other hid behind a wardrobe.

However, Quamina, unaware of what was happening, walked into her living room and the gunman, assuming it was the men he was pursuing, opened fire. The gunman then walked down the staircase, out the yard and disappeared along Sellier Street.

Police officers led by ASP Marion Robain and officers of Eastern Division Task Force responded and cordoned off the crime scene area. Homicide Region 2 officers, led by Cpl Seecharan and including PCs Ali and Andrew, processed the scene and recovered 11 9mm shells inside the house.

District Medical Officer Dr Belgrave viewed the body and ordered its removal to Sangre Grande mortuary, from where it will be taken to Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, for a post-mortem tomorrow.