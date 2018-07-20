T&T launches National Crime Prevention Programme

(CMC) — The Government of Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday launched the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP), which Security Minister Edmund Dillon says is not a reactive measure, but one intended to limit future instances of crime and criminality.

According to Dillon, the time has come for citizens, Government and law enforcement to put their differences aside and unite in the war against crime.

“We must unite in partnership – all law-abiding citizens and residents, law enforcement and security agencies, and Government – so that we can reclaim our beautiful country from those who are bent on and are supportive of criminality and lawlessness. The time has come for us to put all differences of opinion aside and work together as one cohesive unit to let the criminal elements among us know, they will never get the upper hand over us. We will never surrender. Failure is not an option.”

The security minister said the NCCP will utilise existing resources by working in tandem with the services offered by other Government ministries.

“It creates a credible platform to operationalise the State’s Whole-of-Government strategic policy for good governance and excellence in service delivery. This initiative will be sustained in the long term, you will see the full results over time,” said Dillon at the launch, that was not attended by members of the main Opposition United National Congress (UNC).

He pointed out that the Government’s intention to implement this programme will be on a phased basis, adding that an inter-ministerial steering committee has been established and meets on a regular basis to provide strategic direction and guidance for the programme.

He also revealed that the government was seeking to operationalise DNA detection and testing on crime scenes; as a result, officers are being trained and legislation prepared.

Additionally, electronic monitoring devices (bracelets) are set to come on stream as an invitation to tender is already out.

He also said that new intelligence architecture has been implemented to ensure that security forces have “timely and accurate information on criminal activities”.

“Our national security agencies have adopted an Integrated Intelligence-Led National Security Model to predict the future activities of criminal gangs, traffickers of narcotics, guns, ammunition and persons as well and activities of violent extremism and terrorist activities.”

The security minister noted that the main concern of the ministry is that of crime reduction; a reduction in the rate recidivism and ultimately in reducing the prison population.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service plays a significant role in this regard and has been pursuing a shift from a retributive system of incarceration to one that is restorative in nature,” he said.

He also noted that the Government recently partnered with the Correctional Services of the Government of Canada through a memorandum of understanding which allows for the sharing of research and expertise in the area of corrections.

Initially, the NCPP will be implemented in two municipalities – the Borough of Chaguanas and Diego Martin Corporation, as well as the Tobago House of Assembly in Tobago.

“As it develops and gains momentum, the intention is to implement the programme in the other municipalities throughout Trinidad,” Dillon said.