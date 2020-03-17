Don't Miss
T&T confirms 5th COVID-19 victim

By Trinidad Express
March 17, 2020

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of one additional confirmed case (imported) of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The patient is a twenty-six (26) year old male.

Thus, in total, five persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere to the following personal health protection measures to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from COVID19:

 Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

 Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Dispose of tissue immediately after using o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

 Avoid touching your face

 Practise social distancing (e.g. no kissing, hugging or hand-shaking, avoid social gatherings)

 Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

 Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

 Stay home if you are ill The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19 (formerly Novel Coronavirus).

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

