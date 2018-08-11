T&T: 3 charged with kidnapping, rape of foreigners

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Three men, among them a national from the Dominican Republic, have been remanded into custody after appearing before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with the kidnapping and rape of three women which occurred over the period July 25 to August 2, 2018.

The Police Service said Nicholas Babwah, 26, a fisherman of Morne Diablo, Penal, his brother Kevon Babwah, 32, an AC technician of Scott Road, Penal, and Starling Gutierrez, 20, a Dominican Republic national residing in Chaguanas, were denied bail when they appeared in court yesterday to answer the charges.

The statement from the police said Nicholas Babwah faces 11 charges which included one count of kidnapping, three counts of false imprisonment, six counts of rape and one count of grievous sexual assault, while Kevon Babwah faced three counts of false imprisonment and one count of indecent assault and Gutierrez faced one count of kidnapping for ransom.

The matter has been transferred to the Siparia Magistrates’ Court and adjourned to August 13.

Two of the victims of the Dominican Republic were kidnapped from the Chaguanas district and held hostage at a house along Quarry Street, Morne Diablo, from July 25 until their release on July 29.

According to the police, the women were released in exchange for the third victim, a Venezuelan woman, who was kept against her will at the house from July 29 to August 2 when she was rescued by a party of officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, South Western Division Task Force and San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Gutierrez was arrested in the Chaguanas district on August 1 while the Babwah brothers were arrested at the scene of the alleged incident on August 2.

Investigations were headed by acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad, acting ASP Anderson Pariman and Inspector Nicholas Thomas, all of the Port-of-Spain CID while charges were laid by acting Cpl Girwar, of Chaguanas CID on Thursday.

