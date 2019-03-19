Trump ‘will never be a great man’ — Meghan McCain hits back at president for dissing her dad John McCain

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

Washington (CNN) — Meghan McCain on Monday continued her fierce pushback against President Donald Trump, who over the weekend revived his long-running feud with her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

“Listen, he spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it: he will never be a great man,” McCain said on ABC’s “The View,” where she is a co-host.

“My father was his kryptonite in life, he was his kryptonite in death. On a personal level, I agree with you, all of us have love and families, and when my father was alive, up until adulthood, we would spend our time together cooking, hiking, fishing, really celebrating life, and I think it’s because he almost died,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘your life is spent on the weekend not with your family, not with your friends, but you’re obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.’ That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now.”

John McCain was tortured for more than five years in Vietnam and survived for more than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017.

Over the weekend, Trump attacked the late senator in several tweets that targeted McCain’s ties to the controversial Russia dossier and his vote against repealing Obamacare. He also referred to McCain as being “last in his class” at the US Naval Academy.

In response to Trump’s tweets, Meghan McCain tweeted that “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” adding that the President should be spending time with his own family instead of “obsessing over mine.”

On Monday, McCain said she “genuinely feel(s) bad for (the Trump) family” and that she “can’t imagine having a father who does this on the weekends.”

Monday wasn’t the first time McCain offered a strong rebuke of the President’s character.

Speaking at her father’s funeral last year, McCain, who didn’t mention Trump by name, made several unmistakable and pointed references to him throughout her emotional remarks.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” McCain said at the time.

She later added, “We live in an era where we knock down old American heroes for all their imperfections when no leader wants to admit to fault or failure.”

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.