Trump shuts himself inside White House, refuses to concede

(AFP) — A week after losing the US election, President Donald Trump remained shut up in the White House on Tuesday, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and blocking Democrat Joe Biden’s ability to prepare the transition.

“WE WILL WIN!” the Republican president tweeted, adding: “WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The message referred to Trump’s unprecedented decision for a US president to dispute a lost election, refusing to concede to his opponent and mounting a string of flimsy court challenges in states where Biden won.

Several suits have been thrown out almost immediately and the remainder clearly have no chance of overturning Biden’s slim but convincing victories in multiple states.

Trump’s attempt to hold on to power has become all consuming for the man who often makes a point of publicly mocking rivals as “losers.”

Since Election Day on November 3 he has made few public appearances and seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.

His only known activities outside the White House have been to play golf twice over the weekend, after the results came in.

