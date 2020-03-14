Don't Miss
Trump shuts down U.S. cruise industry for 30 days

By Cruise Industry News
March 13, 2020

ACarnival cruise-liner

(Cruise Industry News) — U.S. President Donald Trump said that what essentially is the U.S. cruise industry would shut down on Friday for 30 days at his request in a post on Twitter.

“At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way,” Trump said in a Tweet.

This news comes after a day of major cruise lines suspending operations, despite efforts by the industry’s trade group, CLIA.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

