Trump shuts down U.S. cruise industry for 30 days

(Cruise Industry News) — U.S. President Donald Trump said that what essentially is the U.S. cruise industry would shut down on Friday for 30 days at his request in a post on Twitter.
“At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way,” Trump said in a Tweet.
This news comes after a day of major cruise lines suspending operations, despite efforts by the industry’s trade group, CLIA.
