Trump impeachment: House lawmakers appointed to prosecute case

By BBC
January 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – September 24: From the Speaker’s Balcony hallway, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers a speech concerning a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday September 24, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(BBC) – US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named the lawmakers who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

She appeared at a news conference with the seven “managers”, led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee.

The House will vote later on Wednesday to send the impeachment charges against Mr Trump to the Senate.

The Senate impeachment trial will be only the third ever of a US president.

While Democrats control the House, Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans control the Senate 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit him.

Mrs Pelosi said on Wednesday morning: “I’m very proud to present the managers who will bring the case, which we have great confidence in, in terms of impeaching the president and his removal.”

Six other managers were named: Jerrold Nadler, head of the House judiciary committee, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Val Demings of Florida and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

During the trial, Mr Trump will be defended by White House lawyers, including Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House on 18 December, on accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

He denies trying to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into his would-be Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has been touting unsubstantiated corruption claims about Mr Biden and his son, Hunter, who accepted a lucrative board position with a Ukrainian energy firm while his father handled American-Ukraine relations as US vice-president.

Mr Biden is one of a dozen candidates campaigning for the Democratic Party’s White House nomination.

The Senate trial might still be under way in early February when Iowa and New Hampshire hold the first contests to pick the eventual Democratic presidential candidate.

