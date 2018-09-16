Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Trump extends 1917 legislation against Cuba

By CMC
September 16, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) — President Donald Trump has extended the Trading with the Enemy Act, one of the legal grounds for the decades-old economic, trade and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

This is the second time that Trump has extended the validity of the legislation that was first approved in 1917. He did the extension through a memorandum sent to the US Secretary of State and Treasury.

The legislation grants the president the opportunity to apply economic sanctions in periods of war or any other period of national emergency in that nation, as well as banning the trade with the enemy or its allies, during armed conflicts.

It has been in force since the First World War and it is only applied on Cuba in spite of the White House never declaring a national emergency in relation to Cuba.

Those restrictions prohibit Americans or people subject to the jurisdiction of that nation to carry out financial transactions with the island, which not only limits their rights but also grants that blockade an extraterritorial nature and harms third nations.

The United Nations General assembly has over the years passed resolutions condemning the UN economic blockade of Cuba with Washington getting support mainly from Israel.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  2. Qanon1
    September 16, 2018 at 11:16 PM

    #QPosts. I call for the mainstream media to stop the attacks on the Golden One. Censorship is not the answer, battle ideas with ideas.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.