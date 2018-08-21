Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort guilty of multiple fraud charges

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BBC) – Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight charges of tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign banks accounts.

But the jury at his trial in Virginia failed to reach a verdict on 10 other charges and the judge declared a mistrial on those.

It was the first criminal trial arising from the justice department probe into alleged Russian election meddling.

But none of the charges relate to collusion with Russia in the election.

Responding to the charges, President Donald Trump said that Manafort’s conviction was part of a “witch hunt” following the 2016 presidential election.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort,” Mr Trump told reporters as he arrived at a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday evening, adding that he was “a good man”.

Manafort, 69, was a key figure in Mr Trump’s inner circle, but the president has since sought to distance himself from his former adviser.

The verdict came on the fourth day of jury deliberations. The judge has given prosecutors until 29 August to decide whether to ask for a fresh trial on the charges the jury was deadlocked on.

A lawyer for Manafort, Kevin Downing, said his client was “disappointed” with the verdict and was “evaluating all of his options at this point”.

A date for sentencing has yet to be set.

What happened during the trial?

Prosecutors presented evidence of Manafort’s luxurious lifestyle – including photos of a $15,000 (£11,000) ostrich coat.

Judge Ellis scolded the prosecution for spending too much time on Manafort’s wealth, saying it “isn’t a crime to have a lot of money”.

But prosecutors had emphasised Manafort’s extravagant spending was only possible because of his bank and tax fraud.

He was accused of using 31 foreign bank accounts in three different countries to evade taxes on millions of dollars.

The prosecution’s star witness was Manafort’s former associate Rick Gates, who has admitted embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort while allegedly helping his boss commit tax crimes.

The defence sought to undercut Gates’ credibility by citing his “secret life”, and noting that he had told so many lies he could not keep track of them all.

The judge also said he had been receiving threats related to the Manafort case and was under US Marshal Service protection.

He added that he would not release juror names due to safety concerns.

How did we get here?

Manafort managed Mr Trump’s presidential campaign for five months in 2016, and he was in charge when Mr Trump clinched the Republican party nomination.

Last October, Manafort was charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Virginia trial was not connected to the US president, but instead dealt with Manafort’s political consulting with pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine, largely predating his role with the Trump campaign.

The Ukrainian government found ledgers pledging more than $12m (£9.2m) in cash to Manafort for his advisory work with former President Viktor Yanukovych while he was in office, the New York Times reported.

It was also alleged Manafort secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to aid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political goals in other parts of the former USSR. Manafort denied that allegation.

What has President Trump said?

After the verdicts were announced, Mr Trump said it was “a very sad thing”, but added that the case had nothing to do with any Russian collusion.

During the trial, he repeatedly complained that his former aide was being treated unfairly by Mr Mueller, the special counsel.

On Friday, he told reporters: “He [Manafort] happens to be a very good person. I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”

On Monday, Mr Trump accused Mueller’s team of “enjoying ruining people’s lives”, adding that “they are a National Disgrace!”

He also accused them of “looking to impact the election” in November 2018 when the Republican president’s party will try to retain control of Congress.