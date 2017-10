(BBC) – US President Donald Trump has called the shooting an “act of pure evil”.

Speaking at the White House, he described the emergency response as “miraculous” and said the speed with which the shooter was found saved lives.

The president expressed his condolences to the victims’ families.

He said: “We are praying for you and we are here for you. God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.”

He added that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.