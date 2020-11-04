Trump campaign files Michigan lawsuit demanding vote count be halted

(BBC) — The Trump campaign said it is suing to halt vote count in Pennsylvania, saying “Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes”.

The campaign also took aim at Pennsylvania’s secretary of state – the official in charge of elections – who earlier said that voting in the state had been one of the “smoothest” she had witnessed.

In a statement, it claimed that Democratic officials were forcing observers to stay 25ft from the counting process, “leaving no meaningful way whatsoever for our observers to do their jobs”.

Matthew Weil, director of the Bipartisan Policy Research Center’s elections project, told the BBC he was most concerned about the dispute in Pennsylvania as the Supreme Court was deadlocked on a case brought by Pennsylvania Republicans about an extended mail-in ballot deadline.

This was before Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined. President Trump nominated her to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

“I do think there is a risk that some of those [postal] ballots that were cast by election day and not received until Friday may be discarded,” Weil said.

The Trump campaign also declared victory in Pennsylvania, despite there being incomplete results and no projections to suggest a win.

( 0 ) ( 0 )