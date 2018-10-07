Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Trump asks world to imagine him drunk

By AFP
October 7, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(AFP) — Lifelong teetotaler Donald Trump is already loud, brash and provocative, so just imagine him after a few drinks, the US president quipped Monday.

“I’m not a drinker and I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life — it’s one of my only good traits,” Trump joked at a long, rambling press conference.

“Can you imagine if I had?” he said to laughs. “What a mess I would be. I would be the world’s worst.”

Trump poked fun at himself while responding to questions about his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces potentially career-destroying allegations that he abused women during heavy drinking sessions at school and university.

Trump again defended the conservative judge, who would help tilt the highest court to the right for years to come, saying that Kavanaugh had been open during Senate testimony about his liking for beer as a young man.

While Kavanaugh was not “perfect with respect to alcohol”, Trump said he knew opposition Democrat senators who are not “angels”.

Asked who they were, he refused to elaborate: “I will save it for a book, like everybody else. I’m not giving it to you.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.