Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Trump administration to seek $850B stimulus package to offset coronavirus havoc

By New York Post
March 17, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – The Trump administration will ask Congress to approve an $850 billion stimulus package to offset the devastating effect the coronavirus outbreak has had on the country’s economy, according to a report on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to meet with Senate Republicans later in the day to present details of the plan that would seek to inject cash into the economy through a payroll tax cut or other means, the Washington Post reported.

Of that amount, $50 billion would be directed to the airline industry, which has been pummeled by travel restrictions around the globe.

President Trump said Monday that he supported financial help for the airlines.

“We’re going to back the airlines 100 percent,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on the outbreak. “We have to back the airlines. It’s not their fault.”

The $850 billion would be in addition to a nearly $100 billion package moving through Congress that would provide paid sick leave for American workers affected by the outbreak.

Mnuchin told senators Monday evening on Capitol Hill that he would like to see the stimulus package clear the Senate by the end of this week, the newspaper reported.

“I think the assumption’s going to be that we’re going to do something, it should be big. Because we can’t assume that we’re just going to keep coming back,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said after the meeting, adding that airline companies would be included.

“We still need to get people around the country. I have no doubt that’s going to be a major feature of the next step,” he said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.