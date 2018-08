(SNO) – True Glory Movement secured their spot in the finals of the Mon Repos/SLFA Promotional Cup 2018, defeating Young Strikers 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 2-2 in regulation time.

Goal scorers for TGM were Jervon Williams (13th minute) and Lewin Gleeson (90+).

Earlan Smith (13th) and Radley Peter (58th) converted for Young Strikers.

The next semifinal is on Wednesday, August 8 at 4 p.m.