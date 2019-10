Share This On:

The Saint Lucia police are advising the public to be cautious after a cement truck overturned in Barre De L’isle on Tuesday.

According to the police press office, the accident has resulted in “traffic northbound as well as southbound being impeded”.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be made available through our office,” the press office added.

