Tropical waves expected to affect St. Lucia and the region by Friday

St. Lucia and the surrounding region are expected to be affected by at least two weather systems – tropical waves – later later this week.

Tropical waves usually cause cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms, and can develop into the more severe tropical cyclone or storms.

According to the Met Office’s latest weather report, a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is expected to start affecting the region by Friday. This tropical wave is moving westward near 23 miles per hour (mph) or 37 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The Office is also reporting that a second tropical wave with an associated low pressure is located over the central tropical Atlantic. This system is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h and has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next two days.

“The Met Office will closely monitor the progress of this system as it moves towards the Eastern Caribbean over the next few days,” the Office states.

Regarding the immediate tropical outlook, the Office reports that high levels of moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere will cause some increased cloudiness with scattered showers over the Eastern Caribbean region today.