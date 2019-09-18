‘Tropical Storm watches issued for parts of Leeward Islands’ — 6 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 18th September 2019

Forecasters: Webster Gajadhar/Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 °C or 90 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east near 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 2.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.2 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 102.5 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:02 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at present…Low at 12:26 am…High at 6:56 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 7:02 pm…Low at 1:53 am…High at 8:03 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and swells 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause a few showers over the islands during the next 24 hours.

… TROPICAL STORM WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS…

At 5:00 pm today, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 50.5 West or about 765 miles or 1230 kilometers east of Leeward Islands. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph or 24 km/h. A west-northwest motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On this track the center of Jerry will be near the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph or 95 km/h, with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday and Saturday.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jerry. Further watches could be issued this evening or overnight.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic has a low potential for development during the next few days. This wave is being monitored for further development as it moves westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

