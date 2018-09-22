Tropical Storm Kirk forms, shoots for the eastern Caribbean

(AL.COM) — There’s a new tropical storm in the Atlantic: Kirk.

The National Hurricane Center on Saturday morning upgraded a disturbance off Africa’s west coast to Tropical Storm Kirk.

There’s another storm in the Atlantic as well: Tropical Depression 11, which formed late Friday and was less than 500 miles east of the Windward Islands on Saturday morning.

The hurricane center doesn’t expect it to stick around for long.

But that may not be the case for Tropical Storm Kirk.

As of 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, Kirk was located about 450 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Kirk had winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen some though Sunday.

The storm is no immediate threat to land but will have to be watched in case it moves near the Caribbean next week, which it is forecast to do.

The other depression was closer to the Caribbean but is not expected to strengthen. In fact, it could fall apart altogether soon.

As of 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, Tropical Depression Eleven was located about 485 miles east of the Windward Islands and was moving west at 3 mph, according to the hurricane center.

The depression had winds of 30 mph. The hurricane center isn’t forecasting it to become a tropical storm and instead think it will dissipate by Sunday night before it reaches the Caribbean.

There are also two other potential storms on Saturday.

The first was located between Bermuda and the Azores in the central Atlantic and had a 60 percent chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.

The hurricane center said a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form by early next week. The system is expected to meander over the central Atlantic.

And the other system is associated with the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

It was located about 200 miles south of Bermuda on Saturday morning and is forecast to move, again, close to the southeast U.S. coast by the middle of next week.

Could it become a tropical storm again?

The hurricane center had the probability of development at 30 percent over the next five days.

Forecasters said some slow development would be possible after Monday. However, conditions are expected to become more hostile to development by mid-week as it nears the U.S.