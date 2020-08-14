Tropical Storm Josephine moves through Atlantic

By WEATHER.COM

Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and may strengthen, but this storm might be short-lived since it will battle increasingly unfavorable conditions as it tracks north of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Josephine is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving to the west-northwest.

Conditions in the near-term future could allow Josephine to gain some additional strength as it tracks over the open Atlantic waters.

This weekend, increasing wind shear should make conditions less favorable for intensification and the National Hurricane Center forecasts weakening to occur. There is the possibility this system could dissipate by that time as well.

Josephine, or what’s left of it, will likely track far enough north of the Leeward Islands to prevent major impacts this weekend. It does not appear Josephine will pose a threat to the mainland United States but check back to weather.com for updates.

Josephine is the earliest forming “J” storm on record in the Atlantic basin. The previous record was held by Jose in 2005, which formed more than a week later in the calendar on Aug. 22, as noted by Phil Klotzbach, a tropical scientist at Colorado State University.

We are heading into the peak of hurricane season, so it’s time to make sure you are prepared for any of the future storms that develop in the months ahead.