Tropical Storm Isaac update

Pin +1 Share 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to remain at tropical storm intensity when it moves across the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

Both global and regional models are in agreement that the centre of Tropical Storm Isaac will pass well north of Saint Lucia on Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, and Saba and St. Eustatius.

A rain band associated with the tropical storm has begun affecting the Lesser Antilles including Saint Lucia. Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 50 – 100 mm on Saint Lucia from this evening into early morning Friday, September 12, 2018. Tropical storm force winds are not expected to affect Saint Lucia during the passage of Isaac and it has not been deemed necessary to issue a tropical storm watch or warning for Saint Lucia.

This does not mean that residents should relax preparedness and mitigation measures as storms and hurricanes are unpredictable.

Some coastal flooding is possible and sea swells between 3 and 4 metres generated by Isaac are expected along the west coast of Saint Lucia on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

The general public should continue to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Isaac and to obtain official information issued by the Saint Lucia Met Office.

Residents in areas prone flooding and landslides are advised to take the necessary precautions to safeguard livelihoods.

For additional information, please contact NEMO via telephone number (758) 452-3802/ (758) 468-2126 or email at [email protected] You may also visit our website at www.nemo.gov.lc