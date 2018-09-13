Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Tropical Storm Isaac expected to weaken as it moves through Caribbean on Thursday

By Sun-Sentinel
September 13, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(SUN-SENTINEL) — Tropical Storm Isaac’s wind speeds have slowed to 45 mph as of Thursday morning, and the National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm will gradually weaken as it heads through the Eastern Caribbean in the coming hours.

Storms that head through the Caribbean at this time of year have the potential to be steered north toward the United States.

But for Isaac, conditions in the Caribbean Sea don’t seem to be there to promote longevity. Wind shear, which refers to fluctuations in wind strength in the atmosphere, something that tears storms apart, is present in Isaac’s path.

Isaac is forecast to move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, the hurricane center said.

As of Thursday at 8 a.m., Isaac was about 25 miles east of Dominica, an island on the eastern rim of the Caribbean.

“This high shear is forecast to remain for the next day or two, and it is possible that Isaac will degrade into a tropical wave during that time, although the area of tropical-storm-force winds will likely not go away for a while,” said a forecast discussion by the National Hurricane Center.

“In a couple of days, while the wind shear could decrease over the east-central Caribbean Sea, there might not be much of a system left to take advantage of the more conducive conditions.”

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.