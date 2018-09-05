Tropical Storm Gordon kills child in mobile home

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, killing a child by blowing a tree onto a mobile home as it made landfall.

The storm later weakened into a depression on Wednesday but remained dangerous, dumping rain, spawning tornadoes and kicking up heavy surf in its wake.

The National Hurricane Center said Gordon was weakening on a path into Arkansas after striking the coast at 70 miles per hour, just shy of hurricane strength, near Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The remnants will likely cause flash flooding across parts of seven states and as far north as Iowa in the coming days.

The storm was going out swinging: Forecasters said radar spotted possible tornados spun off by the storm overnight in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle, and more were possible through Wednesday night in Mississippi and western Alabama.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, other than the child killed by a large oak tree branch that fell onto a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida.

Escambia county received 10 calls overnight for downed trees in roadways, along with multiple reports of arcing power lines as the storm blew through with peak gusts of 61 miles per hour.

Beachgoers in the area were being warned Wednesday that it’s too early to return to the water; dangerous rip currents prompted red-flag warnings, meaning it’s illegal to enter the Gulf of Mexico.