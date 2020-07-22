Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms

(WESH) — A tropical storm has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, setting a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday morning about 1,285 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.

As of 8:50 a.m., the storm had winds of 45 mph. There were no coastal watches or warnings.

Forecasters are saying it is too early to predict where, or if Gonzalo will make landfall.