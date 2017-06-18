TROPICAL DISTURBANCE: St. Lucia residents advised to remain vigilant

Although the centre of a “tropical disturbance” is projected to pass south of Saint Lucia, residents are being advised to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds are still possible, according to the Saint Lucia Met Services 6 p.m. report on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

The tropical disturbance is located about 760 miles or 1223 km southeast of the Lesser Antilles, and is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph 0r 37 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph or 55 km/h, the Met Services said.

This system has become better organised since yesterday (Saturday, June 17) and is expected to move through the Windward Islands by Monday night, the Services said.

It is expected to reach tropical storm intensity on Monday before it reaches the Windward Islands.

In addition, the Met Services revealed that two tropical waves, located over the eastern and far eastern tropical Atlantic, are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

The Met Services said they will continue to monitor the progress of these systems as they continue to move westward across the tropical Atlantic.

Regarding the marine forcecast, the authorities have warned of rough seas with waves and swells near 7 feet or 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

Of note, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now under a tropical storm warning.