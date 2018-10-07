Tropical depression in Caribbean could become hurricane by midweek

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical storm later today and strengthen over the next several days.

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says the tropical depression could strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

At 4:00 am today, the storm was centred 420 km south southwest of the western tip of Cuba and was moving toward the north-northwest near 6 km/h with maximum sustained winds at 55 km/h with higher gusts.

The forecasters say a turn toward the north is expected later today, with that motion at a faster forward speed continuing through early Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the centre will move through the Yucatan Channel Monday morning and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday.

Met Service says the tropical depression is not a threat to Jamaica but it will continue to monitor this system.