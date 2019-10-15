Tropical Depression Fifteen is expected to weaken

Share This On:

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 15th October 2019

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes /Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 ° C or 82 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

Sunset today: 5:44 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:57 am…High at 4:16 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:24 am…High at 5:23 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region will cause a few scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located about 650 miles east of the southern Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly hostile over the system, and significant development appears unlikely while it moves westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the Islands from late Wednesday.

At 5:00 am today, the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 20.9 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph or 19 km/h. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h with higher gusts. Weakening of this system is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the system is forecast to become a remnant low in a couple of days.

