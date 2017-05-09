Trio granted bail for issuing over $100,000 in fraudulent cheques to VF business

Three men who have been charged for cheque fraud amounting to over $100,000 were granted bail when they appeared in the Second District Court in Vieux Fort (VF) yesterday, Monday, May 8, 2017, according to the Vieux Fort Criminal Investigations Department.

Lance Prospere, 26, of Morne Du Don was charged with three counts of possession of fraudulent documents; Niam Charles, 37, of Cedar Heights with four counts of the same offence; and Charles Alfred, 28, of Union for three counts of the same offence, police said.

The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count. Conditions of their bail include reporting to the police station and surrendering all of their travel documents, police said.

The men are accused of allegedly issuing fraudulent cheques to a prominent business in Vieux Fort in the following amounts: $28, 940; $26,700; and $36, 870, police said.

Niam was given an additional charge for a cheque of $24, 900, police said.

The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2017 for case management.