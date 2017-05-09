Trio granted bail for issuing over $100,000 in fraudulent cheques to VF business

Three men who have been charged for cheque fraud amounting to over $100,000 were granted bail when they appeared in the Second District Court in Vieux Fort (VF) yesterday, Monday, May 8, 2017, according to the Vieux Fort Criminal Investigations Department.
Lance Prospere, 26, of Morne Du Don was charged with three counts of possession of fraudulent documents; Niam Charles, 37, of Cedar Heights with four counts of the same offence; and Charles Alfred, 28, of Union for three counts of the same offence, police said.
The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count. Conditions of their bail include reporting to the police station and surrendering all of their travel documents, police said.
The men are accused of allegedly issuing fraudulent cheques to a prominent business in Vieux Fort in the following amounts: $28, 940; $26,700; and $36, 870, police said.
Niam was given an additional charge for a cheque of $24, 900, police said.
The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2017 for case management.
Why is bail set at $10,000 when the amount of the cheques add up to $100,000?
Read and understand - bail is set at 100,000
"Useless we complain" you read and understand.
Three men who have been charged for cheque fraud amounting to over $100,000 were granted bail.
The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count.
this is two totally different situations.
Three alleged fraudsters made bail to tune of $100,000. Who provided the surety, one wonders? It would have been an irony, would it not, had they used the fraud money to effect their bail.."How sweet is the use of adversity, which like the toad, though ugly and venomous, bears a preciuos jewel in its head".
the report never said that they were granted bail to the tune of $100,000.00. It said they were granted bail for issuing over $100,000.00 in fraudulent cheques to the tune of $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count. i assume you made a typo and put in an extra zero
Ironically the total bail does amount to $100,000.00.
"...each granted bail of $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on EACH count.
Lance Prospere - charged with (3) counts x $10,000.00 = $30,000.00
Niam Charles - charged with (4) counts x $30,000.00 = $40,000.00
Charles Alfred - charged with (3) counts x $10,000.00 = $30,000.00
TOTAL BAIL = $100,000.00
CAN YOU READ "The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents " To make it easy for you three guys multiply by three $10,000 equals $30,000?
How many Lance Prosper from Morne Don do u know? Sadly am sure it's the same Lance we know...
You seem to know quite a lot about " LANCE PROSPER" from Morne Du Don, however how much does he know , or we know about you ? "
So in some cases names and all details are given and in others where the ppl may
be harm to the community they don't expose them
This measure is in keeping with due process of the law. Any problems with it??
Names are usually mentioned when one is charged. In this case, the trio have been charged of committing a crime. Hope that help you to better under the system. Cheers.
I agree how ppl will know who are those guys show their faces?
The people are NOT guilty they are only ACCUSED of the crime. I don't know if you know what that means? However, showing their picture in an effort at shaming them would be going overboard. What if later at trial they are proven not guilty? St. Lucians like to bask in other people's misery too much. Compare a man from a ghetto who tries such a stunt with a politician/businessman who defrauds people on a daily basis either by embezzlement or selling fake goods. We are never eager to punish those who really gain or take a huge unfair advantage, instead we glorify them and wish we were close to them to give them support or otherwise gain from their unkindly deeds.
