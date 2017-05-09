Advertisement
COURTS
Trio granted bail for issuing over $100,000 in fraudulent cheques to VF business

By SNO Staff
May 9, 2017

gavel-slider_w504Three men who have been charged for cheque fraud amounting to over $100,000 were granted bail when they appeared in the Second District Court in Vieux Fort (VF) yesterday, Monday, May 8, 2017, according to the Vieux Fort Criminal Investigations Department.

Lance Prospere, 26, of Morne Du Don was charged with three counts of possession of fraudulent documents; Niam Charles, 37, of Cedar Heights with four counts of the same offence; and Charles Alfred, 28, of Union for three counts of the same offence, police said.

The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count. Conditions of their bail include reporting to the police station and surrendering all of their travel documents, police said.

The men are accused of allegedly issuing fraudulent cheques to a prominent business in Vieux Fort in the following amounts: $28, 940; $26,700; and $36, 870, police said.

Niam was given an additional charge for a cheque of $24, 900, police said.

The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2017 for case management.

 

20 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 10, 2017 at 9:21 AM

    Why is bail set at $10,000 when the amount of the cheques add up to $100,000?

    • Useless we Complain
      May 10, 2017 at 10:08 AM

      Read and understand - bail is set at 100,000

      • g.w
        May 11, 2017 at 9:38 AM

        "Useless we complain" you read and understand.

        Three men who have been charged for cheque fraud amounting to over $100,000 were granted bail.

        The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count.

        this is two totally different situations.

  2. Pastor Aristide
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Just see what

  3. Vitalis.
    May 9, 2017 at 11:20 PM

    Three alleged fraudsters made bail to tune of $100,000. Who provided the surety, one wonders? It would have been an irony, would it not, had they used the fraud money to effect their bail.."How sweet is the use of adversity, which like the toad, though ugly and venomous, bears a preciuos jewel in its head".

    • g.w
      May 10, 2017 at 8:35 AM

      the report never said that they were granted bail to the tune of $100,000.00. It said they were granted bail for issuing over $100,000.00 in fraudulent cheques to the tune of $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on each count. i assume you made a typo and put in an extra zero

      • Queen Sugar
        May 11, 2017 at 3:21 PM

        Ironically the total bail does amount to $100,000.00.

        "...each granted bail of $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents on EACH count.

        Lance Prospere - charged with (3) counts x $10,000.00 = $30,000.00
        Niam Charles - charged with (4) counts x $30,000.00 = $40,000.00
        Charles Alfred - charged with (3) counts x $10,000.00 = $30,000.00
        TOTAL BAIL = $100,000.00

    • whocares
      May 18, 2017 at 10:07 PM

      CAN YOU READ "The defendants were each granted $10,000 cash or suitable surety or land documents " To make it easy for you three guys multiply by three $10,000 equals $30,000?

  4. Anonymous
    May 9, 2017 at 10:48 PM

    I hope that's not the lanse i know.......

    • Anonymous
      May 10, 2017 at 11:05 AM

      How many Lance Prosper from Morne Don do u know? Sadly am sure it's the same Lance we know...

      • curious
        May 13, 2017 at 2:50 PM

        You seem to know quite a lot about " LANCE PROSPER" from Morne Du Don, however how much does he know , or we know about you ? "

  5. My opinion
    May 9, 2017 at 7:09 PM

    So in some cases names and all details are given and in others where the ppl may
    be harm to the community they don't expose them

  6. Quincy Anderson
    May 9, 2017 at 5:42 PM

    I agree how ppl will know who are those guys show their faces?

    • Wam there
      May 10, 2017 at 8:47 AM

      The people are NOT guilty they are only ACCUSED of the crime. I don't know if you know what that means? However, showing their picture in an effort at shaming them would be going overboard. What if later at trial they are proven not guilty? St. Lucians like to bask in other people's misery too much. Compare a man from a ghetto who tries such a stunt with a politician/businessman who defrauds people on a daily basis either by embezzlement or selling fake goods. We are never eager to punish those who really gain or take a huge unfair advantage, instead we glorify them and wish we were close to them to give them support or otherwise gain from their unkindly deeds.

  7. Quincy Anderson
    May 9, 2017 at 5:05 PM

    That niam again.

  8. Anonymous
    May 9, 2017 at 3:19 PM

    Show their faces.

