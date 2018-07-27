Trinity Lutheran in Saint Lucia says goodbye to the Spiegelberg family

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Sunday August 5th, Trinity Lutheran Church in beautiful Bisee will say farewell to one of their pastors of 16 years.

At 9:00 AM on Sunday August 5th, Trinity Lutheran Church will worship the Lord and say good bye to Pastor Tom Spiegelberg, his wife Jennifer and three children Bailey, Sofia and Ian.

Well wishers are invited to stay afterwards for farewells, fellowship and food.

Pastor Tom and his family moved to St Lucia in October of 2002 after starting a church in Boise Idaho.

Pastor Tom received his bachelors degree from Northwestern College and is Masters degree from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. Jennifer received her bachelors degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin.

Pastor Tom served as the head pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, regional director for the Lutheran church’s in the Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Synod as well as the circuit pastor for Grace Lutheran Church and school in Grenada and St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Antigua. Pastor Tom also helped organize and coach the Sharks Swim Club since its inception.

Jennifer worked for the Montessori Centre. After being involved in all different programs, she taught grade Three. From there, she went on to develop the special needs program for the students at the Montessori Centre.

All three of their children attended the Montessori Centre and Leon Hess Secondary School Bailey and Sofia both swam for St Lucia’s national team and represented their country in various swim meets locally and regionally. Ian coached swimming and also participated in the government sponsored BILD program.

Pastor Tom and his family have made St. Lucia their home and Trinity Lutheran Church their family. Pastor Tom’s position at Trinity Lutheran has been eliminated. With many churches in the US vacant, they have been asked to return to the States to a new parish. They will be moving to Mobile, Alabama. His position will be filled by Pastor Bramdeo Ramgolam.

Although the family will be missed, we are reminded of the tie that binds us together in Christ. The Apostle Paul said it best in Philippians chapter one. I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.

All are welcome to attend the worship service and reception afterward.

Trinity Lutheran Church is a protestant Christian church located in beautiful Bisee. Trinity worships at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday mornings followed by adult and youth Bible class. Trinity Lutheran runs Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre, a preschool for children ages 2 ½ to 5 as well as youth programs and prayer meetings. Call 450-7260 for more information. You may also visit their web site at islandlutherans.com, email them at [email protected] or like them on Facebook.