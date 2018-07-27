Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre registration begins

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre is encouraging parents to register their 2 to 5 year olds for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year while space is still available.

The monthly tuition of $300 includes material fees. TCECC is located in beautiful Bisee just a 3 minute walk from the bus stop. Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre exists to share God’s Word, excellent academic content, and Christ’s love with children and their families.

Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre is committed to providing a high standard of education for pre-primary school children. 85% of the staff hold government issued diplomas. Evodia Cassius-Noel, director of the Centre, holds a Batchelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. Pastor Bramdeo Ramgolam holds a Masters degree in Divinity. With 6 teaching and support staff, the adult ratio to student remains very high. Parents of past students have praised the level of competency at which their children enter primary school.

“Our goal is to ensure that all children are actively engaged in activities which develop the whole mind, body, and soul no matter the child’s development level,” says Mrs. Cassius-Noel. “In order to do that, our staff at Trinity strives to ensure that every student feels safe and loved in a family caring environment.”

All instructional staff members participate in professional and personal continued education in order to effectively monitor and support students developmental progress. The Centre offers Christian education in an age appropriate setting, researched based curriculum as well as individualized education plans. The staff and school are equipped for special needs support. In addition to the spiritual and educational instruction, the Center provides after school care, music, foreign language and sports development, as well as community involvement and services.

Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre is a part of Trinity Lutheran Church, a protestant Christian church. Worship is at 9:00 AM on Sunday mornings. Trinity Christian Early Childhood Centre and Trinity Lutheran Church are located in Beautiful Bisee just before the government factory shells.

For more information, contact Trinity Lutheran Church at 450-2244. You may also visit their web site at islandlutherans.com, email them at [email protected] or like them on Facebook.