Trinidad’s police commissioner stands by ‘slavery’ statement

By Trinidad Express
October 10, 2019

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith speaks to members of the media (file photo)

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is standing by his initial statement that persons found yesterday at the Transformed Life Ministry (TLM) Rehabilitation Centre were victims of human trafficking and “modern-day slavery”.

Speaking to the Express via telephone hours after a police raid on the Arouca facility, Griffith said the public must expand its understanding of human trafficking, which he said was not only defined by women or persons being kidnapped and sold into prostitution.

The Commissioner said the term may also be at work wherever persons are being held against their will, without remuneration but to the benefit of other individuals.

