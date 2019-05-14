Don't Miss
Trinidad’s murder rate is “down” — national security minister

May 13, 2019

National Security Minister Stuart Young

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) The murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago is “down”, says National Security Minister Stuart Young.

He was speaking on the debate at the Parliament sitting yesterday following Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s mid-year budget review presentation.

“Madam Speaker, I don’t talk about the statistics with the murder rate, etc, that’s for the Commissioner of Police and his men and women to do. But I will say, Madam Speaker, it is actually down,” said Young.

He criticised the former People’s Partnership government, saying it never took any action to appoint a Commissioner of Police.

