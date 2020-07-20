Trinidadian Yale graduate Rajiv Sagewan wants to contribute to stronger economy

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — He dreams big and takes calculated risks, and believes these two ingredients are the bedrock of success.

Rajiv Sagewan recently graduated from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut with a Masters of Business in Administration (MBA).

Sagewan was a scholarship winner in 2006 when he chose to study actuarial science at St John’s University in New York.

The 32-year-old is also bent on national pride and so returned immediately to T&T after graduating from St John’s University, to fulfil his contractual scholarship commitment.

He did so despite having landed a job with at the internationally acclaimed Munich Re, a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions.

Staying true to his commitment, he traded the opportunity for the position of an associate professional at the Caribbean Centre for Money and Finance at UWI, St Augustine Campus.

Sagewan subsequently became an employee of British Petroleum T&T (BPTT) through its leadership development programme working as a commercial analyst but his thirst for academic excellence would lead him to quit that job to chase his goal of one day attending Yale University.

He sat the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and was accepted through a partial scholarship to his dream university—Yale.

Through its school management programme, Sagewan specialised in corporate advisory and investment banking, intending to go into the energy sector once he graduated.

His success muscles would be further flexed with internships at elite investment firms such as Mergers and Acquisitions Group and Goldman Sachs. At these organisations, he gained experience becoming an advisor to some of the most notable companies in the energy sector, including Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips and Exxon. So impressive was Sagewan’s work he eventually secured a full time corporate advisory position at Chevron.

But even with all this success, the St Helena native told Guardian Media his heart’s desire is to use all that he’s gained to give back to and build his country’s economy.

He hopes to be the game-changer—contributing through capital deployment to T&T’s transition from traditional oil and gas to renewables such as wind, solar, renewable natural gas and hydrogen.