Trinidadian women charged for assaulting man in Barbados

By Barbados Today
September 27, 2019

Renesah Denesia Duke, Khayla James-Baptiste and Ria Candace Gibbs

(BARBADOS TODAY) — Three young women from Trinidad were granted $8,000 bail each with conditions when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on assault charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Renesah Denesia Duke and 19-year-old Khayla James-Baptiste who reside at Mayers Road, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael and 23-year-old Ria Candace Gibbs, who stays at Bayview Apartments, Deacons Road, St Michael are accused of unlawfully assaulting Shaquille Hunte on September 16 occasioning him actual bodily harm.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge. Gibbs also denied unlawfully assaulting Deborah Dowell on the same date.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that they were non-nationals and there was a likelihood that they would abscond. However, after presenting suitable sureties to the court, the accused were released until their next appearance on Wednesday, October 2.

Their bail came with orders from Magistrate Alison Burke that they surrender their passports to the court and report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 10 a.m. with valid identification.

Duke, James-Baptise and Gibbs must also adhere to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily curfew.

