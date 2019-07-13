Don't Miss
Trinidad zookeeper and snake reunite after shocking incident

By Trinidad Guardian
July 13, 2019

Curator at the Emperor Valley Zoo Nirmal Biptah (left), Health and Safety Volunteer Mario Lutchmedial (middle) and zookeeper Walter Bunyan at Mustard’s enclosure today.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — It was the re­union that many hoped for.

Zookeep­er Wal­ter Bun­yan and Al­bi­no Burmese Python on Fri­day re­unit­ed af­ter a bite that shocked many on Thurs­day.

A video post­ed on so­cial me­dia Thurs­day af­ter­noon showed Bun­yan open­ing Mus­tard’s en­clo­sure and toss­ing a rab­bit for him to eat.

Mus­tard then turned and lunged at Bun­yan bit­ing the zookeep­er in his stom­ach area.

The Em­per­or Val­ley Zoo con­firmed the in­ci­dent say­ing that Bun­yan re­ceived im­me­di­ate as­sis­tance from his “bud­dy” zookeep­er.

The “bud­dy” was present with Bun­yan dur­ing the feed­ing in keep­ing with the zoo’s pro­to­col for cer­tain an­i­mals.

Mus­tard’s jaw was re­moved forth­with from Bun­yan’s clothes and he was treat­ed for mi­nor in­juries on his stom­ach area.

On Fri­day Bun­yan re­turned to Mus­tard’s en­clo­sure and the duo patched things up.

An in­formed source said yes­ter­day’s in­ci­dent was the re­sult of “the snake’s in­stinct”.

A vet­eri­nar­i­an vis­it­ed Mus­tard Fri­day and ex­am­ined his teeth.

They were all said to be in­tact.

