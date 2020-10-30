Trinidad: Young couple arrested in gruesome murder of businessman

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police have arrested a young couple in connection with the gruesome murder of of Princes Town businessman Christopher Hosein, whose body was discovered burnt and bound next to his torched sports utility vehicle in Ste Madeleine on Wednesday.

Hosein’s hands were bound with duct tape, and a length of nylon rope around in his neck outside his burnt Kia Sorento, in a track often used as a garbage dumpsite off M1 Tasker Road.

The father of two was positively identified by his brother, who is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services (TTFS) attached to the Princes Town branch.

Hours after the discovery, police detained a 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man of Princes Town in connection with the investigation.

Police suspect that Hosein, 44, was killed at his house at St James Street, Princes Town, and the killer/s attempted to dispose of his body by burning it.

Police suspect Hosein was knifed to death.

man headed to his garden discovered the crime scene around 6.30 a.m. and contacted police.

When media visited his home on Wednesday, a woman declined to be interviewed.

Hosein founded the business Experts Fire and Safety Limited, which operated out of his home at St James Street, Princes Town.

He was employed for 12 years as a Fire Prevention Officer in the fire service before he founded the company, for which he had specialised training and a long list of accreditations in Occupational Safety, Health and Environmental studies.

He was also a lead auditor of safety management systems and a registered mediator with the Mediation Board of Trinidad and Tobago.

Leading investigations at the scene were Senior Supt of the Southern Police Division Yusuff Gaffar, ASP Persad and Sgt Ramlogan, as well as investigators of Homicide Region III.

