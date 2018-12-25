Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Trinidad: Woman with 200-pound tumour faces eviction

By Trinidad Guardian
December 25, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Glo­ria Nicome

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Glo­ria Nicome, who is liv­ing with an en­larged tu­mour grow­ing on her back, but­tocks, hips and legs that weighs al­most 200 pounds, has been giv­en no­tice by her land­lord to va­cate her Mal­abar apart­ment.

While thou­sands of cit­i­zens were busy prepar­ing sump­tu­ous meals and putting the fi­nal touch­es to their homes yes­ter­day to cel­e­brate Christ­mas to­day, Nicome, 52, was in tears as she made a des­per­ate plea to the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (HDC) to make an ex­cep­tion and pro­vide her with a roof over her head.

“I don’t have nowhere to go and no one to turn to… is I and I alone. I am in no con­di­tion to find an apart­ment be­cause of this over­grown tu­mour. I could bare­ly move around far less go hunt­ing for an apart­ment. Please! HDC, help me!… I need a home if not for Christ­mas at least the New Year. This is the worst Christ­mas I ever ex­pe­ri­enced,” Nicome said, burst­ing in­to tears.

Glo­ria Nicome

In 2008, Nicome, a moth­er of one, ap­plied to the HDC for a home but was un­suc­cess­ful.

Weigh­ing a mere 110 pounds back then, Nicome re­called be­ing a free-spir­it­ed and in­de­pen­dent per­son earn­ing her own mon­ey as a pro­duc­tion su­per­vi­sor at a meat shop. But all that changed in 2010 when she took a nasty tum­ble and land­ed on her but­tocks.

With­in weeks of the fall, Nicome no­ticed a lump grow­ing at a fast pace on her rear. She was lat­er di­ag­nosed with plex­i­form neu­rofi­bro­ma, which doc­tors at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal tried to re­move.

“Dur­ing the surgery, I start­ed to bleed pro­fuse­ly and the op­er­a­tion had to be called off,” she re­called.

Sev­en years lat­er, Nicome, who tips the scale at 310 pounds, has be­come a pris­on­er in­side her home, as the tu­mour has been grow­ing by leaps and bounds.

While she ad­mit­ted she has been mak­ing progress at the San Fer­nan­do Hos­pi­tal to have the tu­mour re­moved, she is now faced with a big­ger ob­sta­cle, find­ing a place to live.

Last Fri­day, Nicome’s land­la­dy, who lives in the Unit­ed States, in­formed her that she need­ed her apart­ment.

The land­lord is ex­pect­ed to come to Trinidad in ear­ly Jan­u­ary.

“The land­la­dy did not give me a date to move but she said she wants the apart­ment at the soon­est. This news have me in a re­al mess for Christ­mas. I am so stressed out. I can’t sleep or eat. I am feel­ing hope­less and help­less,” Nicome said.

Fresh tears rolled down Nicome’s cheeks when she ad­mit­ted to ask­ing God to end her life and suf­fer­ing.

“I just can’t take the stress no more… it is too much. Is bet­ter God put an end to my suf­fer­ing and take me. I feel that would be bet­ter. But peo­ple does say don’t give up, God just test­ing my faith. But how much one per­son could en­dure?”

Nicome said her son is al­so un­able to ac­com­mo­date her at his apart­ment.

Of the $1,150 month­ly pub­lic as­sis­tance she col­lects from the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices, Nicome paid $1,000 in rent.

She sur­vives most­ly on the gen­eros­i­ty of the pub­lic.

“Even though I am liv­ing on hand­outs I am will­ing to pay HDC $1,000 in rent every month. I just want a place to live. I don’t want to end up on the streets and I feel that is where I would be go­ing pret­ty soon be­cause my back is against the wall,” Nicome said.

HDC com­mu­ni­ca­tions man­ag­er Dike Noel yes­ter­day promised to look in­to Nicome’s mat­ter, say­ing emer­gency hous­ing “is not au­to­mat­ic. It is nor­mal­ly con­sid­ered on a case by case ba­sis.”

How­ev­er, Noel said if Nicome is ap­proved for emer­gency hous­ing, the HDC will have to pro­vide her with a ground floor unit which will have to be retro­fit­ted to suit her dai­ly needs giv­en her health con­di­tion.

“See­ing that Ms Nicome can­not come to the HDC, we would have to vis­it her and make an as­sess­ment. You have to re­mem­ber when she ap­plied to us she did not have this health prob­lem, which would now have to be doc­u­ment­ed by us. All those things would have to be con­sid­ered when HDC’s man­ag­ing di­rec­tor Brent Lyons is briefed on her case,” Noel said.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.