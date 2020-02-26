Trinidad: Woman dragged as costume gets caught in truck

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – De­spite al­most be­ing in­jured and even killed, mas­quer­ad­er Nat­acha Jones thanked the au­thor­i­ties at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for the treat­ment she re­ceived on Car­ni­val Tues­day.

Ac­cord­ing to a Face­book post on Tues­day, her Car­ni­val ex­pe­ri­ence was “pre­ma­ture­ly cur­tailed” when her cos­tume got caught on a truck that dragged her for a short dis­tance.

Her shoul­der was frac­tured and she suf­fered a gash over her eyes. “I man­aged to strug­gle out while mov­ing and let me tell you the amaz­ing sup­port from strangers, friends, doc­tors, am­bu­lance. Spe­cial thanks to my sis­ter Giselle who stayed with me at the hos­pi­tal the en­tire time. She was amaz­ing! Can’t thank her enough,” a grate­ful Jones post­ed on her page.

She con­tin­ued by say­ing that she was treat­ed “roy­al­ly” at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

She thanked Dr Buch­hon, Dr Ram­c­hand, the nurse among oth­ers who as­sist­ed her through­out the or­deal. “Hey the painkiller is work­ing and my first Val­i­um is work­ing and I can now fill in on my Face­book, ‘must do be­fore you die…been in an am­bu­lance.’ Car­ni­val at home but hey I am alive,” she said.

