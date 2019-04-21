Trinidad: Woman chopped almost a dozen times before police killed her husband

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The woman whose husband was killed by police officers during a domestic dispute in Chaguanas on Friday was chopped almost a dozen times by her spouse.

Chinel Jeffrey sustained chop wounds to her back, hand, neck and head when she was attacked by her husband Christopher Singuineau.

A police officer yesterday confirmed that the mother of four yesterday remained a patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope with ten or 11 chop wounds.

Her husband was shot and killed by police who went to Enterprise Street, Chaguanas at 3.15 p.m. and heard loud screams for help coming from inside the house.

They saw Jeffrey on the floor of the living room with Singuineau standing over her, chopping her.

The officers called out to him to stop but he did not comply.

Jeffrey was close to the door but was unable to open it.

The officers broke down the door and entered.

They fired shots at Singuineau.

He and Jeffrey were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died.

Jeffrey was transferred to the Mt Hope hospital.

ASP Smith commended the police officers involved.

“It was the only way they could have dealt with that at the time,” he said.

Smith said since 2017, there has been a greater presence of police officers and soldiers in Enterprise, Chaguanas and this has drastically reduced serious and violent crimes in the area.

A post mortem is expected to be done on Singuineau’s body on Tuesday.

Their children were taken by their grandfather prior to the incident.

