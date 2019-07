Trinidad woman charged with sexually assaulting Venezuelan woman with sex toy

Share This On:

Pin 42 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Chaguanas woman, an accountant, who sexually assaulted a Venezuelan woman with a sex toy is expected to appear in Chaguanas court today.

The woman’s boyfriend promised the Venezuelan woman a job and took her to the girlfriend’s house.

Police said the boyfriend and the woman raped the Venezuelan woman.

The man who is a Chaguanas businessman is on the run.

The sex toy was seized by police.

( 0 ) ( 0 )