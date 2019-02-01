Trinidad: Woman busted with stash of drugs after car crash

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police responding to a report of a car crash found more than a kilogramme of marijuana in the vehicle.

The accused, Gabriella Jardine, of Cassia Drive, Petit Valley, appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ 4A Court yesterday charged with possession of 1.104 kilogrammes of marijuana, for the purposes of trafficking.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence. Jardine was represented by defence attorney Ian Brooks.

She was charged by PC McClean of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF).

Magistrate Aden Stroude presided over the matter.

After submissions to the court, the matter was adjourned to February 26.

Bail was granted, with a surety, at $25,000.

According to police reports, at about 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers of the WDTF, comprising PC McClean, PC Sahadath and WPC Mathews, as well as Sgt Hudlin, PC Davis, and a party of officers from the Police Traffic Branch, responded to a report of a vehicular accident in St James.

In the vicinity of Panka Street and Clarence Street, St James, the officers observed a crashed Nissan Note.

The officers stopped to render assistance, but they observed two brown packages in the car.

The packages were examined by PC McClean and it was found to contain marijuana.

The woman was arrested, questioned, and brought before the courts.